Health District requests additional nurses, supplies for Nueces County

City-County officials said coronavirus numbers are up because of the threat of community transmission.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The surge in cases across Texas has been blamed for putting a strain on the supply chain of medical supplies flowing our way.

Lines of people waited to get tested for coronavirus at the American Bank Center Thursday afternoon. Many said they waited for hours to be seen. We're told the City-County Health District was only able to test 550 people.

The health district also met with the Texas Emergency Management Department to ask for more supplies and nurses.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said he spoke with Chief W. Nim Kidd with the Texas Emergency Management to request additional nurses and supplies. The reason he did that is because hospital numbers in Nueces County are up.

"We gotta get to is where the point that we can treat it, where there isn't a threat of hospitalization, ICU or death," State Representative Todd Hunter said.

City-County Health officials said the numbers are up because of the threat of community transmission of the virus. The risk of catching it remains at an all time high if we don't follow proper safety measures.

