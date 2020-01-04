NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Earlier this evening, local government officials held their daily briefing regarding COVID-19.

It included the announcement of three new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 34. Of the 34, six people are in the hospital and two of those are in critical condition while the other four are improving. 28 patients are recovering at home.

City Manager Peter Zanoni also said 10 more first responders have been placed in quarantine following this accident along Gollihar this morning.

"There was blood involved a lot of touching of the vehicle itself that the patient was in so the analysis there from our health director suggested that those folks be under quarantine because of the blood that was involved and the additional management of the actual vehicle where the person was," Zanoni said.

We also asked Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales if there are any plans to make latchkey programs available to parents through May 4th. Canales saying she wants to offer whatever resources she can, but made no commitment at this point.

"The goal is very simple to try to help take care of families and try to take care of each other," Canales said. "So we're going to have those conversations and we hope to get back with you tomorrow."

The city and county will continue holding regular afternoon briefings as we learn more about the virus.

