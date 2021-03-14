City of Corpus Christi hosts pandemic anniversary memorial

City and county leaders gathered Saturday morning at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds for a wreath laying ceremony to remember the lives lost due to the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been exactly one year since a disaster declaration in Texas and Nueces County marked the beginning of our fight against the novel coronavirus.



In that time, all of our lives have been changed. Even though hospitalizations are down health officials are reminding us to continue with safety protocols.

City and county leaders gathered Saturday morning at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown for a wreath laying ceremony to remember the lives that have been lost due to the pandemic.



In Nueces County 735 people have died over the last year and although the number of people ending up in the hospital is on the decline, health officials say the fight will continue.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says we should continue to wear a mask, social distance, and practice good hygiene.



Higher-risk individuals such as those over the age of 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions should avoid non-essential dining, shopping, and travel. Everyone should continue to avoid gatherings with social groups greater than 10.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.