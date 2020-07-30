City of Freer putting a curfew in place, hosting a COVID testing site on August 3

The curfew will be enforced by the Freer Police Department as the city said they are trying to keep citizens safe from COVID-19.

FREER, Texas — The City of Freer is putting a curfew in place until further notice. Minors are not allowed out from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Adults have a curfew from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The city also shared via Facebook that it will be hosting free COVID-19 testing on Monday, August 3. It will be hosted by the Freer Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at until testing supplies are out.