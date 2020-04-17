CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni says he's already working on plans to get the 600 city employees working at home back to city hall and their offices.

He tells 3News he expects that to be a slow process and one that will go in phases. The City is also going to be looking at how some city workers will have to start wearing gloves or goggles as a new work requirement. He also explained how the City is working to reconfigure its meeting areas and offices to promote social distancing.

"We are going to proceed with caution," Zanoni said. "We know the virus, all the terrible things about it still exist. The fact that it transmits easily, the fact that there's no antibodies, the fact that nobody is immune to it today. We have all that on that on our mind, plus the statistics that are modeling and so we're gonna be mindful of that in our approach at least in the City how we reopen will be guided by data in science and common sense judgment."

Zanoni says at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, he is going to update the council on the status of the cities financial integrity. He says he did speak with financial advisers for the City and they say Corpus Christi is faring better than many cities around the state. He added that while the city has not furloughed or laid off any employees they will have to control spending into the future.

Mayor Joe McComb welcomed the news that the state will be reopening over the coming weeks.

The Mayor says that the key to all of this is for people to use their common sense. He told 3News that people need to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask if they feel that they need to continue doing that.

"We are ready to get back to work everybody," Mayor McComb said. "I talk with wants to go back to work, the ready to go back to work, and I think using common sense and follow[ing] the rules and there's gonna be a new workplace."

McComb says that people should remain patient with businesses who are getting ready to open back up and might have to restock or change up the configuration of their business to match the new pandemic realities of today.

