City to unveil new call center for vaccine registration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday morning Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni will unveil details on a new call center for residents to register for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents who fall within the city’s ‘Save our Seniors’ program and residents who fall under 1A and 1B vaccine eligibility will be able to register to get the vaccine at the American Bank Center Drive Thru.

Residents who do not have access to online registration can call and make an appointment to make a reservation for a first dose.

