Texas Republican convention in Houston canceled at Mayor Turner's request due to COVID-19 crisis

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday that Houston First agreed to his request to cancel the upcoming state Republican convention.

The convention was expected to bring some 6,000 delegates to the George R. Brown Convention Center from July 16-18.

"Houston is a hotspot in a global pandemic and we cannot have thousands of people gathering at GRB," Turner said. "This convention is not moving forward because of the public health risk it poses."

"Mayor Turner's hypocritical flip flop on public gatherings is a political stunt," Harris County GOP Chairman Paul Simpson said. "While he joined in massive marches in the streets last month, he has now blocked Republican grassroots activists from peaceably assembling even under the most stringent health safeguards."

The mayor said Houston First's contract with the state GOP included the right to cancel during a health crisis and said the decision had nothing to do with politics.

"The public health concern for our first responders, convention workers and those who would have attended weighed heavily in our decision making," Turner said.

The mayor got emotional when he talked about his concern for hospitality workers. He said it's personal because his mother worked as a maid in a hotel.

Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee expressed similar concerns about the convention.

"Right now, I am frightened. I am frightened for my constituents," Jackson Lee said. "Our essential workers, including hospitality workers, will be put in danger by this convention."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo agreed, saying the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department are already short-staffed as they continue to struggle with hundreds of police and firefighters in quarantine.

But on Tuesday night, Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse sent a letter to Turner, calling the use of the convention center a “clear and present danger” to convention attendees, workers and employees, reported KHOU 11's Adam Bennett.

"As mayor, I simply cannot ignore those words coming from Dr. Persse, as well as other doctors," Turner said.

Statement from James Dickey, Republican Party of Texas chairman:

"This morning at the Houston City Council meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that he will do all he can to cancel the Republican Party of Texas State Convention.

"After allowing tens of thousands of protestors to peaceably assemble in the same city, in the same area, without any of the safety precautions and measures we have taken, he is seeking to deny a political Party’s critical electoral function that should be equally protected under the constitution.

"Mayor Turner had the authority to shut down the convention until he actively took steps 'removing his own authority to cancel it.'

"The Republican Party of Texas had already implemented many of the Mayor’s demands.

"We instituted numerous precautions for next week’s convention including: