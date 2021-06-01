Coastal Bend hospitalization rate increases, business capacity limits could roll back

Health officials reported that even though new cases across the Coastal Bend are on the rise, hospitalizations were declining, but that is no longer the case.

“It was going down through yesterday, but the hospitalizations jumped up today,” said Dr. Chris Bird. “We’re at 14.6 %, that's today’s point, yesterday’s point was down here at 12%, so this is that big jump up in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID that caused this percentage to jump up.”

That 14.6 percent pertains to the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. According to Governor Greg Abbott and state health leaders if that percentage goes above the 15-percent mark for seven days straight businesses in the Coastal Bend will be forced to roll back on capacity limits.

Some other areas across the state have already passed that 15 percent mark.

“18 of these trauma service areas are above that 15% threshold right now, we’re right at it at 14.6 % and it’s looking like we’re probably going to trigger that rollback right now unless something really big changes,” said Dr. Bird.

Figures show the level of strain in ICU’s across Texas, but there is some good news right now local ICU’s are not experiencing the strain they did in the summer.

“See that 150, we were above 150 we were about 154 I think at the highest of COVID, so up to 150 would be all red, but then we extended further,” said Dr. Bird.

Dr. Bird says the current increasing hospitalization rate is not good and at 14.6 percent things are getting dangerously close to some major changes.

However, we do have some control in trying to change the course.

“If there’s a time that you might want to try and put in a little extra effort it might be now to try to get these numbers down, not stress out our hospitals so much while allowing businesses to continue to operate at the level they are now,” said Dr. Bird.

