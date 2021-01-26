Coastal Bend medical expert explains how second dose of COVID-19 vaccine works

Dr. Salim Surani says the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is called a 'booster dose.'

Many people who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are now getting ready to get their second dose.

3News medical contributor Dr. Salim Surani was among the first health care workers in the Coastal Bend to get the vaccine. Dr. Surani says the second dose is a ‘booster dose.’

"When you get the second shot it's called a booster dose and then you get exposed to the same virus and the body says I know this virus let's start making more antibodies so it becomes more immunogenic and that antibody goes really high," said Dr. Surani.

Dr. Surani says if you did not experience any side effects after receiving the first dose of the vaccine it is possible you could feel side effects after getting the second dose.

He says side effects like fatigue or muscle soreness are perfectly normal and there’s no need to worry.

