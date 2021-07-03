Over 1,000 Coastal Bend school employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

The City-County Public Health District hosted a drive thru clinic at West Oso High School Saturday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday there were several vaccine clinics happening around town including one for those who work at schools.

The City-County Public Health District hosted a drive-thru clinic at West Oso High School Saturday morning.



Close to 18-hundred school employees were vaccinated. Clinical Director, Dr. Kim Onufrak says it was a different environment outside at the school, but they adjusted and worked to get as many people in as possible.

“This was hosted for the teachers, custodians, any school staff,” said Dr. Onufrak. “The state opened our vaccinations to the people taking care of our kids and that’s who we want to take care of today.”

Dr. Onufrak says they'll continue to host clinics like this one in order to make the shot available for everyone who is eligible.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.