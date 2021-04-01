Coastal Bend woman beats COVID-19, shares message to community

Candy Villarreal says her fight against the virus was a reminder to keep living her life with no regrets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More people in the Coastal Bend continued to test positive for COVID-19, but it's important to keep in mind that a number of them are also recovering.

"I had tested positive for COVID," said Candy Villarreal, a local COVID-19 survivor.

Her positive test came after nearly a week of suffering from symptoms, however.

"They assessed me and said I had bronchitis," said Villarreal.

She began taking prescribed antibiotics after the diagnosis but never felt relief.

"They had to call paramedics, it was a very scary moment for me," said Villarreal.

She was finally admitted to the hospital after receiving a positive COVID-19 result and her symptoms were worsening.

"I was struggling to breathe," said Villarreal, a mother, sister and now a survivor. "Wow like this is really happening, this is really going on. Looks like I may possibly exit this world as one of the statistics."

She received plasma and other treatment while in the intensive care unit, all of which helped her overcome the virus.

"Really it's our faith; our faith in God that got us through those days," said Villarreal.

As she begins the new year, she said her fight against the virus was a reminder to keep living her life with no regrets.

"Going through that experience was very scary, very dark, very lonely and it just reinforced my faith with God and caused me to want my steps to always be with purpose," said Villarreal.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.