Coastal Bend woman has been donating convalescent plasma since June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the virus continues to spread across communities in the Coastal Bend area the demand for convalescent plasma increases because of its antibodies that come from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Christine Wilmot has been donating convalescent plasma since June and despite all the precautions her family took her, and her daughter contracted COVID-19 in June.



“We did everything possible, wear the mask, wash your hands, sanitize,” said Wilmot. “But then they told me I was positive and after that the journey was just to come home and quarantine.”

Wilmot is a mother of four and grandma to seven. “Prayers helped us a lot,” said Wilmot.



Surrounded by positivity, she says her faith helped her and her daughter recover from mild cases.

“God gave us this special gift and we have to pass it on to other people,” said Wilmot.

Wilmot says having the virus it allowed her to follow through with her calling, giving back to others.

“They say every time you donate you save 4 lives so 11 times 4, I saved 44 lives,” said Wilmot.



Wilmot has donated convalescent plasma more than 10 times, making a visit to the blood center every two weeks since recovering.

“My sister had it she was in ICU too she was very close to dying too, but maybe they gave her my plasma. God knows only,” said Wilmot.



The plasma is given to COVID-19 patients who are fighting for their lives in hospitals.

“To me it just something that we have to give forward to help mankind,” said Wilmot.

Wilmot has a message for the thousands in our community who have recovered from COVID-19.

“Go out and donate especially those that have the plasma, go out and help they need the help, it’s not only me,” said Wilmot.

