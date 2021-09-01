Community COVID Risk Dashboard now available online for Nueces County

The dashboard's purpose is to help people better understand the risk the coronavirus presents on a daily basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced the release of the new Community Risk Dashboard for Nueces County.

The dashboard's purpose is to help people better understand the risk the coronavirus presents on a daily basis.

The risk level is calculated by looking at various data metrics, including positivity rates, new cases and local hospitalizations from the last week.

Green, yellow, orange and red are the colors set out to be used on our graph with green being relatively safe and red meaning highly dangerous.

The covered color graph will be using daily hospital numbers to help warn people of how bad things are.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.