Judge Canales: Community Risk Dashboard expected to feature color coded days to "lay forth the risks each day has" for the community, businesses

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to the increase in local coronavirus numbers, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is ready to unveil a new community risk dashboard next week.

"This will establish a color code for our community: red, yellow, orange and green and this dashboard will lay forth the risks that each day has," Canales said.

"You need to know what your community is facing so that you can make the great decisions for you and your family and it'll help businesses make good smart business decisions to protect their workforce."

Canales has been working on this project for the last few weeks and is checking to make sure the public health district and medical professionals are in agreement.

If all goes according to plan, the project will be announced Tuesday, November 24.

