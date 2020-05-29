NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There was nothing but great news coming out of the COVID-19 update by the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force.

Associate Professor Dr. Chris Bird with TAMUCC went over all of the statistics they have come up with to try and figure out what COVID-19 is doing around the Coastal Bend. Some of the computer modeling showed that we peaked on our COVID-19 virus infections back on May 14.

While our infection rate has remained low, researchers are still worried about accurate future projections because of the economy being slowly reopened.

"It can be hard to compare positive tests through time because we're changing the way we're testing and who we're testing," Dr. Bird said. "These are just the PCR tests. They're not antibody tests, but this is what we can do with the data right now and lower percentages are better."

Dr. Bird also showed cell phone data traffic which appears to indicate that more people are leaving their homes and that certainly goes for the cell phone data around hotels which is almost at normal levels.

