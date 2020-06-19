CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College officials have received confirmation that two of their students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Del Mar officials, the two students are in different degree programs, so the cases are not related to one another.

" Both students were immediately instructed to self-isolate. As a result of the positive cases, 37 additional students and four employees who were in close contact with the individuals have been asked to self-isolate," stated officials.



As the health and safety of students and employees are the top priority of Del Mar College officials, all facilities will remain closed to the public and will be under restricted access until all facilities are deep cleaned and sanitized.D

Del Mar officials say only approved employees and designated students will be allowed into their facilities at this time.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more details come along.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: