Congressman calling on federal, state agencies for more resources to fight the COVID-19 surge in the Coastal Bend

Congressman Michael Cloud said more personnel would help alleviate the burden placed on our area frontline workers.

TEXAS, USA — Some local representatives are calling on federal and state agencies for more resources to fight the COVID-19 surge in the Coastal Bend.

Congressman Michael Cloud said he led two letters, along with Congressmen Vicente Gonzales and Henry Cuellar, addressing multiple agencies like the Department of Defense, Texas Division of Emergency Management and State Health Services.

"At this time, there are no state or federal resources being directly deployed in South Texas, and we have seen a notable uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations," Cloud said.

"The hospitals in our districts need clarity on what staffing resources they can depend on in the coming days and weeks should this uptick continue."

He went on to say that more personnel would help alleviate the burden placed on our area frontline workers.

