Temperature checks have become part of our new normal. However, scientists now say may not be the best way to spot COVID-19.

We're all on the lookout for any possible coronavirus symptoms, but there is one method that could be the best indicator of the virus.

The CDC reports 40 percent of people who catch the virus have no symptoms at all. And even those who do have a fever, might not have COVID-19.

That's why experts say doing a smell test may be a more accurate way of screening for it. Loss of smell and taste is one of the earliest symptoms of the virus.

And for a lot of folks with mild cases, it is also their only symptom.

A Mayo Clinic study found that COVID-19 patients were 27 times more likely than others to lose their sense of taste and smell.

However, they were only twice more likely to have a fever, proving the loss of smell may be the better predictor.

Experts say workplaces and schools should adapt and recommend using some form of “scratch and sniff” test. It could help spot a lot more COVID-19 cases.