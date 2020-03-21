CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Waves Resort Corpus Christi and Waterpark is temporarily closing until the Summer of 2021 for the health and safety of their guests, employees, and families.

"We are taking the potential threat posed by COVID-19 very seriously, therefore we have made the decision to temporarily close the resort and waterpark effective immediately until Summer 2021," stated Waves Resort officials.

"We are closing as a proactive measure to protect the health and welfare of our patrons and our associates who work at the resort and park. This decision is aligned with the decisions being made by many leisure and recreation facilities all over the country," added officials.

Officials at Waves Resort and Waterpark say they will continue to subscribe and remain current with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - utilizing recommended information resources and websites addressing the Coronavirus.

"We have also implemented a comprehensive proactive awareness program and are closely monitoring any changes or updates to the joint statement by The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Our management team and all current employees are fully apprised of current developments related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus," added officials.

During the closure staff at the Waves Resort Corpus Christi and Waterpark will intensify the daily commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, including additional steps to ensure the safety of their facility.

