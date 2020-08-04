NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Lots of viewers have contacted us online saying they'd like to see more information from the city-county health department on what the health professionals call "contact tracing." Contract tracing is the locations and businesses that those who've tested positive for the coronavirus have visited. For some reason that information has not been released in all counties.

"We did not want to give people of all sense of hope that if I don't go to this venue, I'm protected, that's not true wherever you go you may be in contact with someone with COVID-19," Annette Rodriguez Health Director with the city-county public health district said.

Rodriguez mentioning why her department is not releasing more contact tracing information concerning where COVID-19 patients had visited around town before testing positive.

Kelly Shannon, Executive Director for the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas says the organization works to make sure public business is conducted in public and that freedom of the press and freedom of speech is always protected.

"We need more information flowing not less so that the public understands what's going on and how they can take part during this time of emergency," Shannon said. "Unfortunately during this emergency situation, we are seeing some governments not be as open as they should be."

"Government transparency is a must at all times, but especially during a crisis situation, meetings need to be open even if their video conferencing meetings, the public needs to be able to access them, records requests need to be filled the public needs information so it can know what the government is doing to protect it," Shannon added.

Shannon says her organization is tracking the information that counties and cities are giving to residents during this pandemic. She says some counties are simply choosing to give no information. She feels that officials should be giving out more, while Annette Rodriguez disagrees.

"I think you have to be careful with the information that's given because people would get a false sense of oh I'm not at that H-E-B that H-E-B was contaminated a few days ago and so they go to this H-E-B, then they become ill... they may have gotten it from another venue so it's kind of like trying to figure out what's the better of two evils," Rodriguez said.

The Freedom of Information Foundation is going to put together it's research on what information counties and cities did release and turn that over to state lawmakers in an effort to try to improve the flow of information to taxpayers and voters.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: