Convalescent plasma under scrutiny in treating COVID patients, health experts say

In the early parts of the coronavirus pandemic, it was believed to be one of the best treatments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Salim Surani is a local pulmonologist who says the convalescent plasma treatment is not turning out to be as effective as first believed.

In the early parts of the coronavirus pandemic, it was believed to be one of the best treatments to get people through their COVID-19 struggles.

"There’s some more data that’s coming in that convalescent plasma doesn’t work as good as we thought from the early stages," Dr. Surani said.

"That data is becoming more controversial. But on the other hand, when people got covered in the infection, they do need to get a vaccine."



Dr. Surani added that for those who had COVID and have recovered, they can wait up to 90 days to get a vaccine.

He urges them to get the vaccine because those folks apparently lose their immunity completely after three months.

The doctor also added that once you’ve had a vaccine, you can donate blood. But he said it’s still unknown whether someone who has gotten a vaccine can donate convalescent plasma.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.