ROCKPORT, Texas — Two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Aransas County.

The Aransas County Judge along with the Mayors of Rockport and Fulton have amended the Order to Stay Home, effective March 30th at 11:59 p.m., to include the following:

Boat launches/ramps, bulkheads, docks, piers, wharfs and all short-term rentals closed at midnight tonight.

All short-term rental locations (including hotels and motels) are restricted from entering into any new agreements, leases or reservations while the stay at home order is in effect.

All public beaches, boat launches, boat ramps, bulkheads, docks, piers, wharf and parks are closed while the stay at home order is in effect.

The current order is effective until April 14th, but may be amended, replaced, or extended.

Rockport Chief Greg Stevens took to Facebook with a message for the public saying, "It is law, and violations of the order could result in a fine or, in a particularly egregious circumstance, possible even arrest. Our goal is of course voluntary compliance with the order for the greater good of our community."

Read the full amended stay at home order here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: