NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We want to keep you up to date with the latest information on how the coronavirus is impacting your daily lives.

1 - Today, Bee County launched its drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the expo center in Beeville. Officials say the testing sight is part of the efforts of the bee county COVID-19 coalition. Only those screened by a doctor over the phone or through officials at the testing command center will be tested. If you are concerned and are exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19 you may call the county at 361-492-5981 for further information on being tested.

2 - One Texas city is saying that you have to cover your mouth and nose when you leave home. The Laredo city council this week mandated that anyone who enters a building that is not their home has to cover their mouth and nose with a mask, bandana, scarf or any fabric. City police there will use discretion reportedly, but those who don't comply could face a fine between $50 to $1,000. It is also an arrestable offense.

3 - Corpus Christi ISD is making some changes to their grading system. The school district is shifting to "pass" or "incomplete" grades instead of the traditional numerical grades. This is for the fifth six-week period, which ends tomorrow. For students in the first grade and up teachers will determine students' pass or incomplete grades based on submitted work, video conference and/or telephone conference with students. There will be no change to letter grades for kindergartners. The district says it will have more detailed information soon for how the grading will affect class rank and graduation requirements.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: