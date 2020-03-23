AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas lights in March? We're here for it.

In an effort to brighten the mood, homes in the Austin area have lit up with Christmas lights amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Austin area. To find out how many cases there are in your Central Texas county, click here.

"The Coronavirus is really stressing people out so, we thought that what we needed as a little Christmas right now," said homeowner John Storms.

PHOTOS: Christmas lights in Austin area

Hallmark also aired a Christmas movie marathon to spread the holiday cheer.

