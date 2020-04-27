AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

2:30 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott announced the "stay home" executive order, which is scheduled to expire on April 30, would not be extended.

"That executive order has done it's job to slow the growth of COVID-19 and I will let it expire as scheduled," Abbott said. "Now, it's time to set a new course. A course that responsibly opens business in Texas. We will open in a way that uses safe standards."

Abbott also revealed his plan to reopen the Texas economy, which would be done in phases. For more information on Texas reopening, click here.

11:30 a.m. – Capital Metro will continue to provide free fares for all customers throughout May. Riders are asked to only use the services for essential travel.

10:46 a.m. – The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) announced 25 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 287. There are eight people hospitalized. So far, 144 people have recovered in Williamson County.

10 a.m. - There will be a food and book distribution happening in Austin at Navarro Early College High School. The weekly distribution will be hosted by Austin Voices for Education and Youth (AVEY) and will be held Monday afternoon from 3:00 to 5 pm.

9:30 a.m. – Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin announced it is teaming up with Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare Health Centers and the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) to provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to self-quarantine and receive health care. According to UT, the emergency fundraising initiative was launched by a gift from Austin entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria and his wife, Eloise, who are matching the first $250,000 in donations. DeJoria co-founded tequila maker Patrón Spirits Co. and the John Paul Mitchell hair care company. The gift is through JP’s Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, created by the DeJoria family to invest in charities that share the core values of the family’s companies — social responsibility and sustainability. The initiative will also serve as a pilot for a long-term project to provide temporary shelter and care when people experiencing homelessness have other medical conditions, according to UT. People who are released from the hospital to the streets without having a safe place to recover are at greater risk for rehospitalization, UT officials said.

6 a.m. - Gov. Abbott is expected to tell us more about his plan to reopen Texas at 2:30 p.m.

