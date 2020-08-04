AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

12:50 p.m. – Cedar Park announced it will be closing all city parks and trails at sunset on Thursday, until sunrise on Monday, April 13. Additionally, Williamson County has closed the Brushy Creek Regional Trail as well as its county parks for the same time period. The City said these efforts are aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus during the busy holiday weekend.

12:40 p.m. - Austin Community College (ACC) announced it would move all summer classes online for the summer 2020 semester to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of students and employees. All standard student support services will be available virtually including advising, free tutoring and tech support.

12:30 p.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a press conference that Walgreens will soon begin to offer 15-minute drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Texas.

Gov. Abbott also provided updated numbers regarding COVID-19. He said that as of April 8, 96,258 Texans have been tested for COVID-19 and of those, 9,107 people have tested positive.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott said that 1,491 Texans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and there have been 175 fatalities in the state.

12 p.m. - Williamson County announces 10 new cases, bringing total to 97. Forty people have recovered.

Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference about the state's COVID-19 response. Listen in:

11:04 a.m. - The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally, known as ROT Rally, has been rescheduled for June 10 through June 13.

10 a.m. - We Are Blood (WRB), the sole provider and protector of blood to more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities in Central Texas, said it is launching a convalescent plasma program (CPP) to support local hospitals requesting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may be helpful for treating patients still battling the virus, according to WRB.

9:20 a.m. - The City of Taylor announced parks, trails and open spaces will close during the Easter weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closure goes into effect at sunset, Thursday, April 9 and goes through sunrise, Monday, April 13, according to city officials. It includes all City parks, trails, and green spaces - which includes the skate park, pavilions, playscapes, volleyball, basketball, tennis court areas, and restrooms, as well as hike-and-bike trails, open spaces, and running track. Signage, gate closure and regular patrols will remind the community of the park closures, city officials added.

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department also announced it will be closing county parks and trails at sunset on Thursday, April 9, until sunrise Monday, April 13. The decision to close these facilities and outdoor locations is an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent residents from being exposed to the virus during the busy holiday weekend, county officials told KVUE.

9:15 a.m. - Airbnb’s Frontline stays program is expanding to allow individual COVID-19 responders to book places to stay directly on the Airbnb platform, which includes eligible stays in the Austin area. According to Airbnb, through the Frontline stays program, the company’s community of hosts are helping to provide housing for medical personnel, relief workers and other first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, including those who need a convenient place to stay while serving or self-isolating. Airbnb said it is waiving its fees for the first 100,000 stays booked through this program. The Airbnb community of generous hosts have already offered 100,000 places to stay for people responding to the pandemic, the company told KVUE.

