COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 36,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 19,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

6:25 p.m. – Travis County has confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,095. There have been 60 deaths in the county from the virus, while 693 people have recovered.

6:15 p.m. – Austin parks that have begun limiting entry thanks to overcrowding all closed on Saturday after reaching capacity.

A spokesperson for Austin Parks and Recreation Department said Commons Ford Ranch and Emma Long both closed at 1:30 p.m., while Walker E. Long closed at 4 p.m. Commons Ford was also closed on Friday.

5:30 p.m. – Taco Man 512, along with King's Hawaiian and The Peached Tortilla teamed up to serve frontline police officers on Saturday. Officers received food and groceries as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.

5 p.m. – Hays County is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 204. Of those cases, 73 are considered active, while 129 have recovered. The county has received 1,919 negative test results.

3 p.m. – The latest Texas coronavirus data from the Department of State Health Services show the state had its third highest daily case number and third highest daily death toll. Meanwhile, active hospitalizations are relatively flat and the test positivity rate average has ticked up.

Texas coronavirus data for May 9, 2020 Texas coronavirus deaths Texas coronavirus confirmed cases Texas coronavirus test positivity rate average Texas coronavirus hospitalizations by day

2:30 p.m. – Travis County Parks said Pace Bend Park and Reimers Ranch Park are experiencing a large number of park visitors and will be closed for the day. They will reopen on Sunday with limited capacity. This is the third weekend in a row parks have closed to overcrowding.

12 p.m. - Williamson County health officials reported the 13th COVID-19 related death in the county. As of May 9, there have been 211 recoveries out of a total of 368 confirmed cases. There are currently five people on ventilators in the county.

The 13th death was a man in his 90s.

Hays County residents can take advantage of free COVID-19 testing at two different sites on May 10. According to Hays County, residents must first call 512-883-2400 or go online to register for COVID-19 testing. If officials determine that testing is recommended, residents will be directed to the site in Dripping Springs or the site in Wimberley. Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

9:30 a.m. - On Friday, May 8, Texas recorded 31 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll past 1,000.

Texas reported that more than 1,200 new people have the virus, which is the third-highest number of reported cases in a single day in the Lone Star State. Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will likely see cases increase as testing increases.

As of May 8, an estimated 19,197 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

7:45 a.m. - As more businesses across Texas reopen, Austin and Travis County's stay home order was extended Friday, May 8. Austin's order has been extended to the end of May while Travis County's order has been extended to June 15.

