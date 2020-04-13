AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Top headlines and latest updates:
Top Headlines:
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 774, 9 deaths
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin couple discharged after being hospitalized for COVID-19
- Hundreds accused of felony crimes released from Travis County Jail
- Executive order regarding Texas businesses reopening could be coming next week, Gov. Greg Abbott says
- Here’s what you need to know about requesting your unemployment payment
Updates:
11:30 a.m. - Gov. Abbott is expected to announce a new small business initiative.
10:23 a.m. - Austin Public Health has set up a hotline for Austin restaurants that need guidance on how to keep their employees, customers and food safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotline, Helping Austin Restaurants Today, can be reached at 512-978-HART (4278) Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
