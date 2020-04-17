AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

12:15 p.m. – The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) announced six new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 146. So far, 83 people have recovered in Williamson County, officials said.

12 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to announce a plan that details the gradual reopening of businesses across Texas.

On April 9, St. David’s Foundation launched a $10 million COVID-19 Recovery Fund to support nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications for funding are now open to all 501(c)3 organizations in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. St. David’s Foundation is eager to assist and encourages the Central Texas community to apply for emergency support. For more information about the St. David’s Foundation COVID-19 Recovery Fund, please visit the St. David’s Foundation website for an overview of grant criteria and review processes, to apply for funding or to consult the fund FAQs.

11:17 a.m. - An administrative staffer with Capital Metro has tested positive for COVID-19. That person’s last day at the office was March 30, the agency said. This is the ninth CapMetro employee to test positive.

8:43 a.m. - At 9:30 a.m., Dr. Mark Escott, along with other health officials, gave an update on Austin and Travis County's COVID-19 public testing enrollment form.

Over the next week, Austin residents will be able to complete an online assessment for testing that will roll out over the next week. With this new form, a healthcare provider will no longer be needed to refer someone for a test.

“The launch of the Public Testing Enrollment Form will be a pivotal point in the testing capability for our community,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority. “As we gather more data through more testing, we will be provided a more complete picture of the impact of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County.”

The drive-thru tests will be by appointment only and scheduled through the online portal. Tests will not cost anything, the City said.

6:37 a.m. - Ahead of Gov. Abbott’s announcement, Mayor Steve Adler reveals more of the city’s discussion to reopen. He acknowledged "we can’t do this indefinitely" but said officials will look at multiple factors, including:

Is more testing available?

Are more "rapid" tests available?

Can the city do more tracing to find out how people are getting sick?

Are people wearing face covers?

He also said officials are looking at opening some retail/restaurants with fewer people than normal.

5 a.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference at noon, where he is expected to announce a plan to gradually reopen businesses across Texas. The video of the stream will appear at the top of this article.

