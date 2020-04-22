AUSTIN, Texas — Based on a KVUE News analysis of data available from the Texas Department of State Health Services, less than 1% of Texas residents have been tested for the coronavirus.

According to the data from TDSHS, there have been 205,399 tests administered in Texas. With a population of just under 29 million, that’s only .71 percent of the state’s population who’s been tested. Even when subtracting the roughly 2 million young Texans under the age of 5 who aren’t likely to be tested, Texas shows a testing rate of .76%.

Texas currently ranks 49th among the 50 states in testing.

When looking at test numbers per 10,000 people, Travis County data reveals that just 66 people per 10,000 have been tested. The rate is even lower in the three most populated counties near Austin: 63 people per 10,000 in Hays County, 48 per 10,000 have been tested in Williamson County and just 24 per 10,000 residents in Bastrop County have received a test for COVID-19.

As for the number of new cases of the virus from April 17 through April 21, two hotspots have emerged: Hays County cases have grown from 67 to 109, a 63% increase, and Burnet County cases have gone from six to 13, according to TDSHS data.

However, Burnet County Judge James Oakley believes those numbers may not be accurate.

“Of our total number, three should not be there,” said Oakley. "One is from out of state, one is actually in Blanco County and the other in Pecos County. State reporting is not a perfect science.”

Still, Burnet County has seen one of its popular restaurants shut down this week.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Burnet Whataburger has been closed after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant is undergoing a deep cleaning and other workers are being tested and placed on quarantine for 14 days. It will be shut down until further notice, the spokesperson said.

