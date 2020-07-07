COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations across Texas jump by more than 500 people in a single day

It's one of the largest single-day increases in hospitalizations Texas has seen since the pandemic began, state data shows.

New cases and hospitalizations have not slowed down across Texas since the beginning of June, with surging numbers meaning new highs almost every day.

And a new high was reached yet again Monday when the number of statewide hospitalizations jumped by more than 500 COVID-19 patients in a single day to about 8,698 people.

It's one of the largest single-day increases in hospitalizations Texas has seen since the pandemic began, state data shows.

North Texas accounts for roughly 18.5% of those patients, with around 1,607 people currently hospitalized in the region.

The region around Houston leads the state in hospitalizations, as it reported about 2,656 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals Monday. At the same time, the region is running low on ICU beds, with around 154 currently available, according to state data.

But Houston is not the only region with a low number of ICU beds. Some of the areas around Southern Texas including Laredo and Corpus Christi have seen available ICU beds dwindle down to the single digits, state data shows. And in McAllen, where there are more than 950 patients hospitalized, there are currently 43 ICU beds available.

Top updates for Tuesday, July 7:

Collin County officials report two more deaths

Two more Collin County residents with COVID-19 have died, officials said Tuesday. The latest victims are a 77-year-old Fairview man who died on June 20 and a 61-year-old Plano man who died at home on July 6. Both men had underlying health conditions.

Their deaths raise the county's total to 49 people who have died since the pandemic began.

The county has had 3,707 total cases, of which 2,758 people have recovered so far.

Dallas County Commissioners expected to approve additional $30 million for business program

The Dallas County Commissioners are expected to vote on and approve an additional $30 million for the county's Emergency Business Assistance Program (EBAP) to help small businesses, officials say.

The county leaders will also learn about changes to the program aimed at help small businesses, including the expansion of the program's eligibility requirements for forgivable loans, a news release from Commissioner Elba Garcia's office said.

The maximum for those loans will be increased as well.

The Commissioners Court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. You can watch it here.

