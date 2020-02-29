SEATTLE — Health officials confirmed Saturday one person has died from the 2019 novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in the state.

This is the first known death of COVID-19 in the United States.

EvergreenHealth said the patient came to their facility with "serious respiratory issues" and then tested positive for the virus. There is a second patient that also tested positive who is now in isolation and receiving treatment, according to EvergreenHealth officials.

President Donald Trump addressed coronavirus concerns in a news conference Saturday morning and spoke about the person who died.

"A wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient in her 50s," said President Trump.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Washington Department of Health and Public Health Seattle & King County plan to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more information.

On Friday night, health officials announced two new cases of coronavirus in western Washington. One is a Snohomish County teenager, and the other is a King County woman.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

