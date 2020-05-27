HOUSTON — There have been a lot of changes due to COVID-19. Some have been really noticeable, like face masks, but others have gone under the radar.

Many retail stores have changed their return policies, leaving customers stuck with items they’d rather not have.

Here’s a rundown of some of the biggest return policy changes at some of the biggest stores right now.

Kroger

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are temporarily suspending product returns on Food products, Cosmetics & Apparel (clothing, shoes & accessories).

H-E-B

Out of an abundance of care and concern for all H‑E‑B customers, we will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the Coronavirus outbreak:

Paper Towels/Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Spray

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry Detergent

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medication

Walmart

We are temporarily not processing returns/exchanges in our stores of food, paper goods, home cleaning supplies, laundry soap, pharmacy, health & beauty and apparel.

If you need to return any item, including those above, and have a receipt, please start your return on the Walmart app or at Walmart.com. It’s easy and may allow you to complete your return without coming to the store.

If you’re not able to return the item online, don’t worry! Once returns reopen for impacted categories, we will be extending the return period by 6 weeks for those items.

Family Dollar

Effective March 27, 2020, until further notice, we are temporarily suspending our return and exchange policy.

Target

Guests who have items with a “return by date” from March 26-April 26, during which we suspended returns, will have until June 15 to return them. Target.com purchases can also be returned by mail using our online return center—sign in to your Target account to get started. New Jersey stores will continue to observe state-ordered return restrictions.

