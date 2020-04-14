NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We're getting more insight into the requirements to get tested for COVID-19 by the city-county health district. Just yesterday we heard from a local mom who had been denied getting tested 5 times only to later learn she was indeed positive for the virus. The director for the local health district went before city council members to give an update on the testing in our area.

First she explained there are two ways to get tested for COVID-19. One is through the health district; that's the testing going on at the old Christus Spohn Memorial. It's for folks who are green lit when calling 361-826-7200.

The second way is through commercial testing. That is a test collected at a doctor's office or hospital and the test is done in a private lab. With this test, you do not need to meet the eligibility to date there are more than 400 tests that have been done by the health district. Numbers that seemed low to council member Rudy Garza.

"Seems like a very small number is that because of the kits we have available or the resources we have?" Garza asked.

Annette Rodriguez with city-council health district explained the health department is required to go by CDC requirements to approve a test for a person.

"We can test a larger percentage, but we are going by the CDC guidelines as well until you open it up to where you can test everybody you will see those numbers continue to be a little smaller than what the commercial labs can test," Rodriguez said.

She explained that the guidelines that first focused on travel overseas to places like china have since changed, but still have a big focus on travel.

"So the guidelines are if you have traveled somewhere where there's a high number of people infected, New York, Washington State, and are symptomatic, you have the symptoms you would be eligible for testing"

She says if you have come into contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive and are showing symptoms. You would be eligible for the test, also.

"If you are symptomatic, and you have comorbidities are diabetic, you have heart disease some other comorbidities you would be eligible for testing,"

Age is another factor. "The final one is that if you don't know what is causing your illness and you have symptoms you are eligible for testing."

Rodriguez emphasized that if you are turned down to get tested by the health department you can go to your doctor, but if your insurance doesn't cover the cost of the test. It's something that you will have to pay out of pocket.

