AUSTIN, Texas — The City and Travis County have been declared a local state of disaster for at least the next seven days over coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt signed the declarations on Friday afternoon.

The City’s declaration also ordered the cancellation of South By Southwest (SXSW) because of the coronavirus.

“The disaster declaration puts us in a position to be most prepared on every level,” Adler said at a news conference late Friday.

But officials made it clear the state of disaster is not because there’s an emergency in Travis County. It’s a precautionary measure, because coronavirus threatens widespread illness and would require an emergency response.

The declaration also clears the way for overtime pay for public health employees and opens funding for additional resources if needed, like up to 24-hour operations.

RELATED: SXSW 2020 already planning to reschedule after cancellation, working on 'virtual,' 'online experience'

According to the City’s disaster declaration:

"A large gathering of unidentifiable individuals without necessary mitigation for the spread of infection may pose a risk of the spread of infection disease."

"A declaration of local disaster includes the ability to take measures to reduce the possibility of exposure of the disease, control the risk and promote the health and safety of Austin residents."

Both declarations last for seven days but can be renewed as long as circumstances call for heightened awareness from health officials.

On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on whether to extend it and will discuss other upcoming events, including Rodeo Austin and Luck Reunion.

The last City of Austin disaster declaration was in 2018 for a boil water notice.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Proposed CapMetro project includes subway system in Downtown Austin

SXSW canceled: Austin officials end 2020 festival amid coronavirus concerns

Suspect in case of missing Georgetown man was having affair with his wife, police say