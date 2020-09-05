HOUSTON — Over the weekend, Beyonce's BeyGOOD Foundation and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, brought 1,000 coronavirus tests to Houston's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

In hopes of urging minorities in the artist's hometown to get tested for coronavirus, they've launched the #IDIDMYPART campaign to bring more testing to under-served communities in the Houston area.

On Saturday, high energy and music kept the lines moving for the second day at the free drive-thru mobile testing site in northeast Houston.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston), who is taking part in the initiative, stopped by the testing site on Saturday.

"Working with this wonderful foundation and Tina Knowles-Lawson to challenge Houston to get tested—to test, test, test.” Lee said.

Knowles-Lawson posted an emotional Instagram video Friday after seeing the enormous first day turnout.

Beyoncé also posted a photo of the long lines, saying: "Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. H-town I love ya’ll.”

Besides tests, people also drove away with everything from free vitamins, cleaning supplies, to H-E-B gift cards.

It doesn't end here.

Beyoncé and her mom are now challenging other celebrities to step up and take part in the coronavirus campaign with hopes of spreading positivity and knowledge on the importance of getting tested.

Tyler Perry is among the celebrities joining in the initiative. He is launching the #IDIDMYPART campaign in Atlanta.

