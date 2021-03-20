The Coastal Bend seems to be trending in a better direction with COVID-19

Researchers with the local task force say the transmission rate, active cases and deaths have all decreased across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force took to Facebook Live today to share how our area counties are shaping up amid the pandemic. According to Dr. Chris Bird, we're not doing too badly.

He said the transmission rate, active cases and even deaths have all decreased across the Coastal Bend. However, he does warn that this does not mean we should let our guard down.

Even as vaccination opportunities are offered to more people, there is still the possibility of the virus spiking once again.

"If we were all to try to go back to normal now or in that past could days, we would expect to see the transmission rate increase to 1.8 or even higher given how optimistic we set the parameters to be before declining again," Dr. Bird said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.