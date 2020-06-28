COVID-19 updates: VP Mike Pence to hold COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Abbott in Dallas

Dr. Deborah Birx of the the White House's coronavirus task force will also join the vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday in Dallas for a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

The briefing will be held around 12:30 p.m. at UT Southwestern Medical Center before the two leaders hold a joint news conference around 1:10 p.m., according to the vice president's schedule.

The briefing comes after Pence took the stage Sunday morning at megachurch First Baptist Dallas for a "Celebrate Freedom Sunday" event.

During his speech to the church filled with hundreds of people, he discussed some of the country's most notable leaders and their thoughts on faith and freedom in the U.S.

"The foundation of America is freedom. But the foundation of freedom is faith," he said repeatedly.

The vice president had landed around 10 a.m. at Dallas Love Field.

Pence, the head of the White House's coronavirus task force, was joined on Air Force Two by Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the task force. Sen. John Cornyn and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson also joined them on the plane for the visit.

The group was greeted by Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen when they deplaned. Birx, however, was not visible among them.

Pence's arrival comes just days after Abbott rolled back the state's reopening phases. The governor orders the shut down of bars on Friday and said restaurants must reduce capacity to 50% by Monday.

Abbott made the decision to do so as cases and hospitalizations have continued to surge across the state for several weeks, surpassing new highs almost every day.

Dallas County officials reported a record 561 cases Saturday after the county saw 571 hospitalizations Friday. Tarrant County officials announced hospitalizations there had increased by more than 100 people from Thursday to Friday. The two combined make up around 80% of the total hospitalizations in the North Texas area, which had hit 1,248 people on Saturday, according to state officials.

Over the month of June, Tarrant County's hospitals have seen an influx of COVID-19 patients as the number of beds occupied by those with the disease have doubled to about 10% of total hospital patients and about 7% of total beds.

Dallas County officials said the same trend had occurred there, with the number of Dallas County residents with COVID-19 being treated in a hospital having doubled in June.

"I am calling on the Governor to enact a statewide or at least regional masking law, reinstitute ‘Safer at Home’ for a period of 30 days, and close certain indoor businesses where masks cannot be worn 100 percent of the time," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday when the new case numbers were announced.

Top updates for Sunday, June 28:

Pence arrives at UT Southwestern Medical Center

Pence had arrived at UT Southwestern Medical Center by 12:50 p.m., officials told WFAA.

Protesters gather in downtown Dallas during Pence visit

Dallas police brought out mounted officers to respond to a group of protesters that had gathered in front of First Baptist Dallas downtown while Pence was inside with other leaders.

Pence praises Jeffress during church speech

Pastor Robert Jeffress is "precious" to President Donald Trump, Pence said during a speech to First Baptist Dallas, as well as to Pence himself.

The vice president told the congregation gathered before him that Americans will find different ways to celebrate the Fourth of July as the pandemic continues. He also discussed safely reopening Texas and other parts of the country.

Some in the crowd were wearing masks but many were not.

He thanked the Texas governor for his efforts during the pandemic, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Pence also touched on George Floyd, saying "justice will be served" to those involved in his death. But the vice president also criticized some of the protests that followed his death.

"We find ourselves in a challenging time in our nation's history," Pence said, referencing the pandemic, economic downtown and protests.

"We've seen statues of some of our nation's greatest heroes being torn down," he continued.

Pence later discussed some of the country's most notable leaders and their thoughts on faith and freedom in the U.S.

"The foundation of America is freedom. But the foundation of freedom is faith," he said repeatedly.

Pence arrives at Dallas megachurch

Pence walked in to the Worship Center at First Baptist Dallas around 10:50 a.m. to an auditorium full of parishioners, a live stream from the church's service showed. He is expected to speak during the service, Celebrate Freedom Sunday, which has a "patriotic" theme ahead of July 4. Dr. Ben Carson is also expected to speak.

VP met by Texas governor, speaker and AG upon arrival in Dallas

Pence and the group with him on Air Force Two were met by Gov. Abbott along with Texas' Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The group notably were all wearing masks during the meet-and-greet and bumped elbows instead of shaking hands to greet each other.

Hundreds gather outside hours ahead of Dallas megachurch event with VP

By 8 a.m., a crowd of hundreds of people had gathered in line outside of First Baptist Dallas ahead of Pence's visit to the church. Pence will visit for its Celebrate Freedom Sunday event that begins at 10:45 a.m.

