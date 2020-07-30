96 positive coronavirus cases at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Hooper said two employees are currently in the hospital and one is in critical condition.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — 80-percent of employees with the sheriff's office have been tested for COVID-19. That update came from Nueces County Sheriff John Hooper during yesterday's County Commissioners meeting.

The sheriff's office has a total of 313 employees, so far 262 of them have been tested. Out of those 262, 96 have tested positive.

"That's the thing we're all having the accept here at the county is we have employees who are not in the best of health going into this crisis with the virus and they are in fact the ones most vulnerable," Hooper said.

52 employees with the sheriff's office have recovered.