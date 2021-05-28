COVID cases have started to decrease, but hospitalizations are still rising in Nueces County

Vaccines lower your risk of being hospitalized and getting severely sick if you get the virus.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Slowly but surely, COVID cases have started to decrease.

"We are getting better," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Health District. "But we are not down to where we need to be at this point in time."

But, health experts said, even though fewer cases is a good trend, they're still seeing dozens of patients being hospitalized. Dr. Onufrak said these patients have at least one thing in common.

"The ones that are very sick, the ones that in the ICU that are on the ventilator. They have chosen not to get vaccinated and these are people, they're in the adult hospitals, so they have had the opportunity to be vaccinated since December January," said Dr. Onufrak.

They said vaccines lower your risk of being hospitalized and getting severely sick if you get the virus, but, it's up to the person if they want the vaccine.

"The city-county community have done a phenomenally good job in trying to make the vaccine accessible," said Dr. Salim Surani, a local pulmonologist. "And I think you can take the horse to the water, but you can't force them to drink".

They said any life lost to the virus is a tragedy, but even more so if it could've been prevented, and until there are no hospitalizations, no ICU patients and no-one on a ventilator fighting for their life; folks still need to be aware that the pandemic has not officially ended.

