The number of new COVID-19 cases per day is slowly increasing in Nueces County

The statewide mask mandate has been lifted and it comes just as Spring Break is in full swing. One local expert says the combination could result in another surge.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Dr. Chris Bird with the local Coronavirus Task Force said even though the number of cases we're seeing today are not like what we've seen in the past, we shouldn't take that lightly.

"A year ago, if there were 50 cases that were reported on one day, it would've been like the sky is falling," said Dr. Bird.

Dr. Bird said the reason for the small increase could be because more people are beginning to go out again as Texas is now operating at 100-percent capacity and the mask mandate has been lifted.

"People traveling more and people, making more non-essential visits and even the slight upward trend in encounters," Dr. Bird said.

In Port Aransas, Brett Stawar with the tourism bureau said for a few weeks, more and more people are heading out there.

"It's definitely picking up and every weekend what we see that," said Stawar. "This weekend that just passed was pretty much a sellout for many of our hotels and a lot of our property management rentals."

Dr. Bird added that the mix of more people socializing and fewer masks be worn could be a recipe for a perfect storm.

"The more that occurs that will likely lead directly to more cases," said Dr. Bird.

He said one of the ways for 'things to go back to normal,' is by more people wearing a mask when they leave the house. This way, we can lower the upward trend of cases.

