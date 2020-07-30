COVID-19 Hotline at Bee County nursing home provides daily updates on cases reported at facility

BEEVILLE, Texas — A nursing home in Bee County is reporting multiple cases of the novel coronavirus among both residents and staff there.
As of Wednesday, July 29, Hacienda Oaks Nursing & Rehab in Beeville reported more than 40 cases of COVID-19 among employees and residents.
According to their COVID-19 hotline, there are:
- 23 active cases among residents
- 0 test results pending for residents
- 24 active cases among employees
- 2 recoveries have been reported among employees
- 3 test results pending for employees
- 0 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at the facility
Gilbert Martinez, Jr., an administrator for the facility, shared the following statement with 3News regarding the situation:
“We appreciate your interest to report on the current COVID-19 activity at Hacienda Oaks Beeville, however, this continues to be a very fluid situation. We are continuing to work closely with Local, State and Federal agencies to deal with this ever changing situation. At this point, all residents and active staff members have been tested for the virus. Hacienda Oaks Beeville's dedicated health care professionals have implemented protocols to isolate those residents and staff that have tested positive for the virus from the general population. The facility has dedicated various wings of the facility solely to treat the COVID-19 positive residents, implemented extensive cleaning procedures, and contained the remaining residents in their rooms. The facility has been in contact with resident family members to apprise them of the situation. Hacienda Oaks Beeville is proud of their dedicated staff and their efforts to halt the progress of this virus and would like to express our deepest sympathies to those families or residents affected by the virus at Hacienda Oaks Beeville. Hacienda Oaks Beeville, in coordination with State and Federal Officials, will continue to fight for the health and safety of our residents and staff during these trying times.”
COVID-19 updates from Hacienda Oaks Beeville are reported daily through their COVID-19 hotline, which can be reached simply by calling (361) 392-2590.
