Highest COVID fatality rate by zip code in Nueces County

The zip code death rate is based upon deaths from July.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Health District gave an update on parts of the city and county with the highest number of COVID deaths by zip code.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez told City Council members today that for July, the 78415 zip code was listed at the top with 21 fatalities. That area covers parts of central Corpus Christi between Ayers Street and Weber Road, expanding to Chapman ranch.

The second highest zip code with positive cases is 78405, which covers parts of the City's westside around the Del Mar College West Campus. There were 16 deaths from that area.

Nueces County cases by zip code as of August 19: