Nueces County reports 0 COVID related deaths for the first time since July 2

Nueces County had seen two consecutive months with at least one coronavirus death.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — During Thursday's coronavirus update from City Hall, Nueces County reported 0 COVID related deaths for the first time since July 2.

While it's good news to hear, this means Nueces had seen two consecutive months with at least one coronavirus death.

According to County Judge Barbara Canales, Nueces is ranked in the top 10 in deaths per cases within the 54 counties in Texas.