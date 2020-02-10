Is San Patricio County eligible to opt-out of Gov. Abbott's face covering order?

San Pat must go 14 days with 20 or fewer new COVID-19 cases before the County Judge can request an exemption from the order.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — San Patricio County Commissioners have decided to apply to opt out of enforcing Governor Greg Abbott's statewide face covering order.

However, officials with San Pat said the county must go 14 days with 20 or fewer new COVID-19 cases before the County Judge can request an exemption.



According to the latest COVID-19 Situation Report for San Pat, the county has received 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The report noted that this type of fluctuation would make it difficult for the county to be exempt from the order.



It's important to note that if San Pat is exempted from the order, but later exceeds the 20 new cases during a 14-day period, then the county must go back to following the order, according to officials with San Pat.

The county would have to wait for 30-days to reapply for the exemption.