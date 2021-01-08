COVID-19 cases in Texas and Florida made up one-third of new cases in the US last week

The 7-day average for new cases in Texas was 7,662 as of Monday, Aug. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is one of two states that made up one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the past week. Totals in the Lone Star State and Florida combined to make up just over 33% of new cases, according to the White House.

The U.S. reported 599,334 new cases the week of July 26. One-third of those cases is equal to 199,778.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the 7-day moving average of new cases on Friday, July 30, increased 64.1% from the past week. The average was 66,606.

The 7-day average for new cases in Texas was 7,662 as of Monday, Aug. 3. Only 52.85% of Texans eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A total of 49.05% of the entire Florida population is fully vaccinated, and only 44% of the entire Texas population is. On Becker Hospital Review’s list of states based on percent of population fully vaccinated, Florida ranked 24th and Texas 37th.