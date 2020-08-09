Coronavirus Task Force report, forecast on coronavirus cases in the Coastal Bend

While we're seeing a decline in positive cases -- there's still a large number of people needing hospital care.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Corpus Christi leaders said we are seeing an improvement in our COVID numbers locally. Health Director Annette Rodriguez said even though it seems like progress is being made - she noted three items to keep in mind.

Students returning to school in-person

Labor Day weekend has come to an end, but coronavirus symptoms can take a few days to show

Flu season is around the corner, starting October 1

City leaders said monitoring these situations in our households can help keep our current transmission rate low.

"It's important that we keep trying to control the transmission of COVID-19 so that we don't experience another outbreak," Rodriguez said.

Dr. Chris Bird with the local Coronavirus Task Force said the Coastal Bend ranks fourth in hospitalizations per capita on average over the past week, as compared to other trauma-service areas like Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

While we're seeing a decline in positive cases -- there's still a large number of people needing hospital care. It's important to keep following safety precautions like washing your hands and wearing a mask when going out.