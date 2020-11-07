Coronavirus outbreaks are happening everywhere in Corpus Christi

We asked our Health Director Annette Rodriguez to give us a few examples of some other areas around town being impacted by the virus.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As we continue to be inundated with facts and figures related to the coronavirus, we reached out to health officials in charge of tracking the virus to see how widespread it actually is.

We've told you about outbreaks in nursing homes and the STX Beef plant and even a couple of halfway houses, but for the most part, it's just been a blur of numbers every day, especially during this surge in cases.

We asked our Health Director Annette Rodriguez to give us a few examples of some other areas around town also being impacted by the virus.

"The city has had 70 with COVID positives working with the city," Rodriguez said. "The county has had 25 or 30 individuals with COVID. Driscoll has had their share of nurses, you know 12 or 15 nurses. Spohn has had their share, nurses, doctors, medical assistance CNA's. It's everywhere."

Nueces County Sheriff John Hooper tells 3News that the department has tested more employees at the McKinzie Jail Annex. It was there recently that 87 of 90 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff said he is awaiting those test results. He also said he has come up with a contingency plan to deal with the shortage of jailers that he's facing.

Employees working as a patrolman or in the warrant division are just some of those folks who are going to end up helping to take up the slack inside the jail annex.

