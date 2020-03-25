VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas — The first coronavirus case in Val Verde County has been confirmed by health officials, who say the patient flew into San Antonio International Airport.

County officials say the case is travel-related, and that the patient and their family drove straight to their home in Del Rio for self-quarantine.

Officials have not yet disclosed if or when there was possible exposure at the airport, but they say they will give an update today.

We will update this story as it develops.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 2nd coronavirus death in Bexar County; Texas has over 1,000 cases

RELATED: Alamo Colleges creates 'COVID-19 Student Impact Fund' to help students in need

RELATED: Karnes County reports first case of coronavirus

RELATED: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus