NUECES COUNTY, Texas — With ten confirmed cases in Nueces County and one in San Patricio County, medical experts are working to answer any questions you might have.

BREAKDOWN OF LOCAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

7 are travel related.

3 are under investigation.

7 male patients.

3 female patients.

50% of cases are ages 40-49.

20% of cases are ages 60-69.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: